Alicia Witt is an actress, author and musician who has also been playing the piano since she was seven. She tells Sam Rubin that she makes music to connect with people.

You can see Alicia perform live on Oct. 23 at the Hotel Cafe. For tickets, click here. Her new Album “The Conduit” and new book “Small Changes” are available now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 22, 2021.