Hallmark released a new trilogy called “The Wedding Veil,” which stars the network’s most recognizable faces.

Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney have worked on numerous films for the channel and both explained how it’s really because of the fans.

“We both enjoy the movies so much and what we hear from the fans is that they’re just feel-good and uplifting,” explained Chabert to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

The two have been featured in dozens of Hallmark movies, which has made their friendship stronger.

“We were friends beforehand but to spend all that time on set together, we really bonded. After work, we would have a glass of wine to talk about the movies and work and being moms,” said Sweeney.

When the “Days of Our Lives” actress was approached to be in the film with Chabert, she jumped at the opportunity.

Shooting on location for a lengthy amount of time is similar to summer camp, the “Mean Girls” star explained.

“We’re all staying in the same place, typically, we’re all eating together,” Chabert described. “You start speaking in unison! These are the things that happen when you make six movies together.”

In “The Wedding Veil: Expectations”, the “Party of Five” star is pregnant and wants to tell her partner in the perfect way but comedic chaos ensues.

The films star the pair along with Autumn Reeser and Kevin McGarry.

“The Wedding Veil: Expectations” premieres on the Hallmark channel on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

The second film, “The Wedding Veil: Inspiration,” airs on Jan. 14, and the third film, “The Wedding Veil: Journey,” drops on Jan. 21, all on the same channel.