Alison Sweeney shared that she started acting when she was only 4 years old, and she feels like she has lived her whole life on camera.

She also shared details about her new Christmas movie, “The Magical Christmas Village.” She talked about working with the handsome Luke Macfarlane and comedy legend Marlo Thomas. She shared that Marlo blew her mind, but that it was also a little intimidating because she felt like she needed to be on her A game.

“A Magical Christmas Village” premieres at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 on the Hallmark Channel.