The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death of actor Alec Musser.

The 50-year-old “All My Children” actor died from apparent suicide, according to a news release.

The coroner explained that Musser’s fiancée, Paige Press, last saw him alive on the evening of Jan. 12 before she went to bed.

When she awoke on Jan. 13, she found Musser’s body “seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor” of their home in Del Mar in San Diego County.

“She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911,” the release continued.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the death.

Per the coroner’s report, Musser’s cause of death has been determined as a shotgun wound to the chest.

On Jan. 12, Press shared the tragic news of Musser’s passing on her Instagram story She also shared a photo of her hand with an engagement ring. She wrote, “I am never taking off my ring.”

In 2005, Musser won the reality TV show competition “I Wanna Be a Soap Star,” which ultimately led him to land the role for which he’s most known. Musser also appeared on “Desperate Housewives” in 2011 and “Grown Ups” a year earlier.

“Grown Ups” star Adam Sandler took to Instagram Saturday to express his sorrows, writing, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s most recent credit on IMDb is “Best Summer Ever,” a 2020 film in which he was the co-executive producer.