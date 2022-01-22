Dayna spoke with Maureen J. Reidy about PaleyFest 2022.
Reidy is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Paley Center for Media.
PaleyFest is the premier television festival that celebrates television’s most acclaimed series and brings fans together with the stars and creative minds behind their favorite TV shows.
Each event features special screenings and panel conversations where fans can get behind-the-scenes scoops, fun anecdotes and breaking news.
Tickets and more information can be found at PaleyFest.org
All things PaleyFest with Maureen Reidy
