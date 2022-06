Amanda de Cadenet shared details about the podcast she hosts and produces for Victoria’s Secret. “VS Voices” has a new series called “Trailblazers” which aims to highlight women that are paving the way in the fields they are experts in. Amanda said she wants to be part of positive change in a tangible way and hopes “VS Voices” can be part of that change.

You can listen to “VS Voices” wherever you get your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 13, 2022.