Amanda Kloots’ idea for a holiday movie came about during a sleepless July night at the height of the pandemic.

“I was watching a Christmas movie because they were playing Christmas movies at this time of year to lift people’s spirits,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon. “I’m laying in bed and I thought of this idea. I thought about a fitness instructor. Fitness is very near and dear to me, and I thought of the whole plot. To make a long story short, two years later, we’re in Vancouver and we’re filming it and CBS greenlit it. So it was literally a dream come true.”

Kloots’ film “Fit For Christmas” is about a fitness instructor who moves back home for the holiday to reassess her life after her business and love life fall apart in New York. While in her hometown, she meets a handsome man who is there to scout out locations for a ski resort. Her character essentially has to fight him to make her dream come true.

The project is her first-ever holiday movie and the handsome man is played by Paul Green whom she called a “Christmas miracle.”

“He was the most giving, loving, caring, generous scene partner. We had a blast every day. So many takes we could barely get there because we were laughing so hard,” she revealed. “I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do this with for my first time.”

She serves as the film’s executive producer and creator and had a “little bit” of a say when it came to casting.

You can watch “Fit For Christmas” on Dec. 4 on CBS.