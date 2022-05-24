Lack of on-screen chemistry between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa led to Heard’s role being reduced in the sequel to “Aquaman,” according to Walter Hamada, President of DC Films at Warner Bros.

When Heard’s part was significantly cut in the film, her team blamed the bad press surrounding the defamation trial between herself and ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, Hamada testified in a video deposition that there were chemistry concerns between the costars after the wrap of the first movie, which hit theaters in 2018.

“I think, editorially, they were able to make that relationship work, in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there,” said Hamada.

From there, Hamada testified the film looked into possibly recasting Heard to find someone who had more of an on-screen chemistry with Momoa.

While the audience may be able to see a spark between the pair from the first film, Hamada chalks that up to the magic of the movies. “It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. And the chemistry wasn’t there,” testified Hamada.

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard’s agent, testified this week and claimed, initially, everyone was very happy with Heard’s performance and that she tested extremely well for the film. When she got word Heard’s part would be reduced due to chemistry, the only logical conclusion was that constant tweets and bad publicity surrounding the defamation case was the problem. Her agent also added that Heard lost a role in a film for Amazon that was in the works.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Earlier today, Heard’s team rested their case. Also today, a motion to toss out a $100 million counterclaim filed against Depp was rejected.

Closing arguments are expected Friday.