We saw Pia Toscano take the stage of American Idol back in 2011, becoming one of the people’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since the singing competition show the singer has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career.

Toscano has gone on to perform with music legends such as David Foster and Andrea Bocelli. She even got to perform the National Anthem at an LA Kings game, sang “God Bless America” and so much more.

She released her debut album in October and she performed one of her singles off the album, “What If We,” on the KTLA Morning News.

Her debut album “I’m Good” is out now and available wherever you get your music

and Pia’s musical film “1660 Vine” starts streaming on demand on Nov. 4.

