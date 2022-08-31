Amy Landecker is a KTLA favorite and she joined in to talk about her fourth season of being on the “The Croods: Family Tree:” where she plays Ugga who is on her own journey and learning to be in a blended family.

Before segwaying into her “Croods” project, Landecker touched on her marriage to Bradley Whitford and says “second marriages are awesome!” Landecker touched on how her second marriage is great because there is no raising kids and you just get to date.

“At this stage in my life I think I’m a pretty good wife” said Landecker. Her ex-husband and his new wife and she and her current husband Bradley, are all very friendly, still spend time together and all are very happy. “I’m even a good ex-wife” she said.

Now she lives and navigates a blended family in real life but she is also doing it in her show,”The Croods: Family tree.” The show is about families who have different lifestyles, live together and who are all trying to get along. Her character is the matriarch of the traditional type cave family and they lead a different lifestyle from the Bettermans family who are a bit more progressive.

Together the families learn to live and be one big happy family and this season you see that it will be the parents verse the kids.

“It’s beloved and it’s a wonderful show” stated Landecker.

Season 4 of “The Croods: Family Tree” is now streaming on Peacock and Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 31, 2022.