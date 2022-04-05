Actress Amy Landecker joined us live to talk about starring in Season 2 of “The Croods: Family Tree.”

The series continues the adventures of the Croods and the Betterrmans from the successful 2020 film “The Croods: A New Age,” as the two families learn to live together. Amy voices Ugga – the Crood mom to Eep, Thunk and Sandy. Ugga is the Crood family rock and a calm yet fierce mama bear to her kids.

The show premieres on Peacock and Hulu Tuesday.

