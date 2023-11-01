#SilentNoMore is what Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hashtagged their recent post to Instagram announcing their new joint project. The two are launching a podcast.

“How’s this for Instagram official?” the caption read to the couple’s photo, which was posted to each of their accounts.

“In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts,” a news release for the announcement said.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announce their new podcast coming on Dec. 5, 2023. Instagram: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The “Amy & T.J.” will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between.”

The former hosts of GMA3, the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” made headlines late last year after it was revealed the two had sparked a romance.

The pair were taken off the air and placed on a temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

Robach finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, in March. Holmes settled his divorce with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig in October.

Holmes and Robach left the network in January.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

“Amy & T.J.” is set to launch on Dec. 5 on the iHeartRadio app and all podcast platforms.