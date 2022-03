You’ve seen her in The CW’s, “Stargirl,” now Amy Smart is starring in a new film detailing a heartwarming story about the journey between a mother and her autistic son. Smart shares how her co-star, Major Dodson is in fact on the spectrum and how enlightening it was working with him.

“Tyson’s Run” is playing in select theatres now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2022.