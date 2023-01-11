Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh and Sadie LaFlamme star alongside each other as three generations of women in a new series for Hallmark.

The show focuses on family with an element of time travel.

“It’s a family drama about three generations, but it’s so much more,” MacDowell explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The “Groundhog Day” actress plays the grandmother to LaFlamme’s character and the estranged mother to Leigh.

MacDowell’s character Del lives on a farm, which has a mystical pond that allows the young actress to travel back in time and meet her mother at the same age that she is and learn more about why the family is fractured.

The show goes back and forth between 1999 and 2020, which gives fans a bit of ’90s nostalgia with fashion and pop-culture nods.

“The Way Home” premieres on Hallmark on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m.