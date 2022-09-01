Andrea Savage has been a successful actress in shows such as “Veep” and her semi-autobiographical sitcom “I’m Sorry” and she has just come out in the Netflix movie, “Look Both Ways.”

Savage who created and starred in the show “I’m Sorry,” ended up getting axed during the pandemic, along with many other shows but before that happened the show was praised for its nuanced mom portrayal. Savage said that they had to stop in the middle of filming but would not be opposed to the show getting picked back up, especially since it is already written.

In her new movie “Look Both Ways” she plays a mom to Lily Reinhart who has to make a decision that will lead her on two different life paths. Reinhart becomes pregnant and the movie takes you down the two paths of what life can be for her if the test comes out positive or negative.

“What I love about it is kind of this nice hug of a movie,” stated Savage. “Whatever life is going to throw you, you’ll be able to handle it and it will work out the way it’s going to work out.”

The actress is well known for her comedic and funny roles but she landed a role in the new mob drama series “Tulsa King.” Savage said it was like a whole other world and so fun for her to do something a little different.

“We’re all getting older and you got to keep pushing yourself to do new things,” stated Savage.

“Look Both Ways” is streaming now on Netflix and “Tulsa King” premieres on Paramount+ this November

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sep. 1, 2022.