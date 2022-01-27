Andrew Garfield details his experience starring in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘TICK, TICK…BOOM!’

Spider Man himself, Andrew Garfield shared the incredible surprise and honor he felt when learning of his role in this years biggest box office hit, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He also discussed his latest endeavor starring in the musical, “TICK, TICK…BOOM!” Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is based on an aspiring New York City composer who doubts his career choices while dealing with the pressures of love and friendship.

“TICK, TICK…BOOM!” is available now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2022.