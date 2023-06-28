Angela Bassett will finally get her Oscar.

She’s one of four people who will receive an honorary Academy Award at this year’s Governor’s Awards.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Bassett was nominated this year for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but lost to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The “9-1-1” actress was first nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”

Other honorary Oscar recipients include the legendary director, producer, writer and actor Mel Brooks. Sundance’s Michelle Satter and film editor Carol Littleton.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Academy President Janet Yang. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”

The 14th Governors Awards will be held on Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.