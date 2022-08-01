Angela Sarafyan stars on the hit Emmy Award winning drama series “Westworld” and she plays a very unpredictable Clementine Pennyfeather. Over the last several years Sarafyan stated that she has not only lived with Clementine but “has grown with her.”

The actress said it is like finding a gift and finding a character that really speaks to you and the audience. Portraying Clementine taught Sarafyan how to embrace her own femininity and how to be “a woman.”

She learned through her character that being a woman is powerful and that you don’t need the attributes of being a man to be strong. Sarafyan said to be strong “you lean in to being female, feminine, sensual and that is where real power lies.”

The actress really leaned into those feelings when Clementine had little to no dialogue in season one and two so she learned to tell the story by just giving a “look.” This season Clementine plays a host and where she is going to go this time around is unpredictable, even to Sarafyan.

“Every single actor is really phenomenal on this show” said Sarafyan. “It’s been one of my favorite experiences of my life.”

“Westworld” is streaming on HBO Max now with the finale premiering Aug, 14.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug 1, 2022.