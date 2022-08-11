Angelina Jolie is now the proud mom of a Spelman College freshman.

Her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, started orientation this week at the historically Black college. She will be a part of the class of 2026.

“I haven’t started crying yet,” Jolie told Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman via a video on Instagram. “I’m holding it together still.”

When asked how she felt about being a Spelman mom, the Oscar winner exclaimed, “I’m so excited!”

Just last month, the “Maleficent” star announced on social media that the 17-year-old was headed to the HBCU with a photo of her alongside other students.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters,” Jolie wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. “

Spelman is a liberal arts college for women based in Atlanta.