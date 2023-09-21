Authorities have released the cause of death for actor Angus Cloud.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office told Variety Thursday that the “Euphoria” actor died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other substances,

“Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine,” a spokesperson from the office told the outlet. Deadline also confirmed the information.

Cloud’s death was reported on July 31; he was just 25 years old. He died at his family’s home in Oakland.

Days after his death, his mother slammed claims that her son died from suicide. She also mentioned that an “accidental overdose” may have been the cause.

Lisa Cloud posted an update on Facebook about the “shattered time” for their family. She said she appreciates the love the family has received since Cloud’s death.

“I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. She said he spent his last day reorganizing his home and talking about how he wanted to take care of his sisters.

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

“He did not intend to end his life,” she said. She said she was not aware if her son took any substances.

She said he put his head on his desk, which was filled with art projects he was working on, and he fell asleep. Cloud never woke up.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world…Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she continued.

She also discussed Cloud’s tenacity through the challenges he faced, including coming back from a head injury that could have killed him 10 years prior. She called his last decade “bonus years” and was grateful that his days were filled with creativity and love.

If you or anyone you know are struggling, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, chat or text.