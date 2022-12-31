Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group, The Pointer Sisters, died on Saturday, her family announced. She was 74.
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” her family said. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
Pointer was a GRAMMY-Award-winning singer and songwriter who founded the iconic R&B group The Pointer Sisters which saw its heyday in the 1970s-80s. She performed alongside her sisters June, Bonnie and Ruth.
Pointer’s only daughter, Jada Pointer, passed away in 2003. Her family says Pointer’s “pride and joy was raising her only grandchild, Roxie.”
Pointer was born in Oakland on Jan. 23, 1948, and was the fourth of six children to Reverend Elton and Sarah Pointer.
She and her sisters grew up singing in their dad’s church. In the tenth grade, Anita played alto saxophone as a member of the McRae High School band. In 1969, Pointer quit her job as a secretary to join her younger sisters to form their eponymous group.
Pointer leaves behind, her sister, Ruth Pointer, brothers Aaron Pointer, Fritz Pointer and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer.