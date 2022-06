Anne Winters joined us live to talk about being part of the cast of “The Orville: New Horizons.”

Anne plays Charly Burke the navigator. Charly’s exceptional talents at the helm are due to her ability to visualize in four dimensions.

The third season of “The Orville: New Horizons” is now available on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2022.