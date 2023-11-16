Disney isn’t ready to let the “Frozen” franchise go.

While the company is working on the third installment of the franchise, it may be eyeing a fourth film.

On Thursday morning, CEO Bob Iger made the announcement while talking with “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan.

“‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too,” Iger said. “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Iger appeared on the show to announce the opening of Hong Kong Disneyland’s “World of Frozen.”

The fictional land of Arendelle will come to life on Nov. 20 and will feature new rides and immersive experiences.

“For years at our Disney Parks, we’ve been creating these large immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we’ve told,” Iger explained. “And of course, ‘Frozen’ being one of our most valuable franchises, I think it’s just right for building the place that ‘Frozen’ takes place in. It’s just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of ‘Frozen’ and interact with all the great characters from the films.”

A similar “Frozen” attraction has previously been pitched as part of an expansion at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The 2013 film “Frozen” became a cultural phenomenon. The film’s soundtrack was also a huge hit. The song “Let It Go” received the award for Best Original Song and the film won Best Animated Feature at the 86th Academy Awards.

The film’s sequel was released in 2019.