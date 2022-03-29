Actor Anthony Lapaglia joined us live to talk about starring in the new thriller film, “Nitram.”

The film is based in suburban Australia in the mid 1990s and Nitram (Caleb Landry Jones) lives with his parents in a life of self isolation and frustration, never being able to fit in. He then meets a close friend, Helen (Essie Davis) but when their relationship tragically ends, Nitram’s loneliness and anger grows to a descent that leads to disaster.

“Nitram” will be in theaters, on digital rental and AMC+ tomorrow.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 29, 2022.