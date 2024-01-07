NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift stunned in shimmery, liquid acid green at the newfangled Golden Globes, Sandra Hüller swept onto the red carpet in goddess green and Margot Robbie went full Barbie in pink custom Armani Privé at Sunday’s start of the rush-rush awards season.

Colman Domingo honored the man he portrays in “Rustin” — activist Bayard Rustin — in a Nehru tuxedo adorned with pins, while Lily Gladstone, a star of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and a red carpet newcomer, wore white with a black overcoat.

Fashion risk-taker Timothée Chalamet, the latest “Wonka,” donned a bedazzled black jacket with black skinny trousers and a low-buttoned black shirt.

Robbie, the star and a producer of the blockbuster and heavily nominated “Barbie” film, wore a hot pink sequined Armani gown with a pink tulle boa. Her look was modeled on Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Hüller, the “Anatomy of a Fall” star, chose a color somewhere between emerald and sea green in Beverly Hills, California. Her bodice was fitted with skinny straps paired with a skirt of gentle pleats that fell to a train.

Show host Jo Koy, Christian Friedel, Matty Matheson, Daniel Pemberton and Justin Hartley all went wide on the lapels of their tuxedos. Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom black look by Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams. He accessorized with pins of pearl and red jewels, and a single pearl earring.

“Nehru was actually, you know, the first prime minister of India, and he was a colleague of Bayard Rustin, who I am representing tonight as a leading actor in a film. So it all tells the story. So for me, I was like, oh, Nehru. He represented peace and strength and love,” Domingo told The Associated Press.

As for his earring, he smiled: “Pearl. Why not? Because why not?” His buttons were also pearl.

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for two hues of purple, including a coat, from Dolce & Gabbana. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

Jennifer Lopez also went Old Hollywood in light pink with huge floral embellishments.

Quinta Brunson, often a fashion standout, wore a Balmain gown in champagne that fell to her ankles with a crossover neck and an understated sparkle.

A handful of stars made a statement in red: Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline from Rodarte, and Alma Pöysti in a shiny off-shoulder number and a full ballgown skirt. Heidi Klum also represented the red crew in a strapless look with a huge, high-slit skirt. Selena Gomez, also in red, wore a fun gown with an asymmetrical hemline that began above the knee.

Rachel Brosnahan, Florence Pugh and Ayo Edebiri also wore red.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Dior Haute Couture.

Oprah, in celebration of the film adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical, continued her purple streak in a fitted long-sleeve gown.

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams went the same route, though his flower was cream. Jeffrey Wright opted for a traditional black tux.

There were some curious looks, including Meryl Streep in a liquid black skirt and jacket with a white pussy bow blouse and Natasha Lyon in a white gown with a spiky bodice that poked well above her neck.

Billie Eilish, her hair bright red and black, went school marm in a white blouse, brown skirt and an oversized black jacket, eyeglasses in place. Her look was by Willy Chavarria.

Jodie Foster channeled the same school marm, only this one was dressed up for a party with a high sequined collar and belt at the waist above a bulky pleated skirt. The designer: Alberta Ferretti.