October is Filipino American History Month and Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas has partnered with Mostra Coffee co-founder Jelynn Malone to give back to the Filipino community.

Malone puts on a big Halloween and Birthday bash for her company every year. It is called Mostraland and a portion of ticket sales go to a non-profit organization.

This year, Mostra Coffee has partnered with The Apl.de.ap Foundation. The company has even teamed up with a Southern California based brewery to create a unique beer in honor of Apl.de.ap.

Mostraland takes place October 29, 2022 at Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier in San Diego.

For more information about Mostraland and to buy tickets, click here.