Gold medal-winning Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno joined us live to talk about his new book, “Hard Pivot: Embrace Change. Find Purpose. Show up fully.”

In speed skating, a hard pivot is an aggressive shift of direction that requires courage, practice and split-second timing. For Ohno, the most frightening hard pivot of his life didn’t happen on the ice, but rather, when he had to hang up his skates for good.

With “Hard Pivot,” Ohno combines practical guidance, personal stories and deep insights from the psychology of success into a resource to help you through challenging times. He shares his most valuable lessons and tools, condensed into Five Golden Principles.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2022.