“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is headed to the ballroom for “Dancing with the Stars.”

The show’s judge Derek Hough made the announcement on Friday morning while on “Good Morning America.”

“This season on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!” announced Hough. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!”

“That’s right, I’m ‘Vanderpump Rules” Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this season,” she revealed.

Madix is the first celebrity to be revealed for the upcoming 32nd season, which will return to the ABC network after being streamed on the Disney+ app.

The full cast is set to be revealed on Sept. 13 on GMA.

Madix made headlines months ago after it was revealed her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with her best friend.

In the meantime, the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” has just started filming.