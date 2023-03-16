“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has broken her silence, two weeks after it was revealed her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with castmate Raquel Leviss.

Madix took to Instagram late Wednesday night to release a lengthy statement along with a gorgeous photo of herself.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she penned. “When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours.”

She acknowledged that the scandal didn’t just affect her, but her friends too.

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone,” she continued. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f——- lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

She also appeared to have written a bit of a threat to those who have wronged her.

“What doesn’t kill me better run,” she ended her note with along with a “love, Ariana.”

The scandal took over social media timelines for days, with fans of Madix going after Sandoval in their own way.

They wrote scathing reviews for his Los Angeles restaurant Schwartz and Sandy’s, whom he shares with costar Tom Schwartz.

Both Sandoval and Leviss have released statements about the affair and seemingly admitted to it.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Sandoval’s post read on Instagram. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends.”

Leviss’ statement was released through Entertainment Tonight.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she said. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

All of the details of the affair are sure to be revealed when the cast sits down for the Season 10 reunion in the next couple of weeks.