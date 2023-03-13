Think of this as Taylor’s version of Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras Tour on March 17 at State Farm Stadium, and to honor the occasion, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers named the city after her.

It’s now called “Swift City.”

While Mayor Weiers put Swift’s name in that blank space on Monday morning, this is only temporary.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s first two shows of her tour are on March 17 and March 18 at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Swift makes her way to Southern California this summer with five shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9.

For more information on concert dates, head here.

Swift’s tour finally arrives months after fans melted down Ticketmaster and prompted government officials to look into how the ticket giant handles business.