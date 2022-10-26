Tony Hale is in the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society” which comes from the books written by Trenton Lee Stewart. The series follows a group of kids who have superpowers which are their intellect, empathy, and creativity that they have to use as they set out on a special mission.

Hale gathers the kids together to go off and solve what’s called an “emergency,” which is wreaking havoc that is being caused by Hale’s twin brother, who he plays opposite himself.

Hale had touched on playing his twin brother in the series and he said he “loved it.”

“It’s such a challenge but it’s a fun challenge,” he explained. “Because, yes it’s like the good brother and the troubled brother but you have to find yourself in each of the brothers in order to do an authentic portrayal of them, and that’s been the fun challenge.”

The group thought they had rid of the evil twin in the first season but now in the second season, he has reinvented himself as a self-help guru selling happiness, which makes for an even bigger adventure.

The first two episodes of Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is available now on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2022.