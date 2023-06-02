Ashanti and JaRule headlined the first “I love RnB” festival showcasing 90s Rythm and Blues and Hip-Hop in Long Beach on Saturday.

The sold-out mega concert took place at Queen Mary and featured performances from Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Marques Houston, Nivea, Blaque, 702, Lil Flip, and more. The event also featured two stages, “I Love RnB” and “RnB is not dead,” along with food trucks, photo booths, and more for attendees to enjoy.

Rap artist, Lil Flip, opened the festival performing several hits including, “Sunshine,” and “Game Over, ” followed by performances by girl groups, 702 and Blaque, and R&B singers, Marques Houston and Ruff Endz. R&B singers Keyshia Cole, Nivea, Teiarra Mari, and Truth Hurts captured the audience with their love and heartbreak-filled songs. Fans reminisced on 90s hip hop as they rapped along to the lyrics and danced during rappers Fabolous and Chingy’s performances.

I love RNB festival in Long Beach (Source: Dillon Nichols)

The star-studded festival also brought out performances from upcoming artists such as Elijah Banx, Lovelogiq and GoGo Morrow.

“It was so much fun,” said Gogo Murrow after her performance. “I can’t even believe I’m on the same bill with all of the people that I grew up listening to and that I really admire. I am so excited and so blessed.”

R&B singers, J. Holiday and R.S.V.P. group, composed of Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P, serenaded the crowd with their 90s love songs, group harmonies, and acapella segments.

Fans excitedly welcomed headliners Ashanti and JaRule who performed some of their hit singles and closed the show with their duet single, “On Time.”

“The chemistry between JaRule and I is always amazing,” Ashanti said. “I just love the authenticity and just us being genuine. We can maybe not speak for a month, but you would never know. Once we get on stage it feels like we were hanging out all day, so you know I think people really appreciate that.”