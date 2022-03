Actor Asher Grodman joined us live to talk about starring in the hit comedy, “Ghosts” on CBS.

He’ll be participating in the show’s special screening and Q&A panel at PaleyFest LA 2022 at 7:30 p.m. April 6.

Visit the PaleyCenter website for more information including how to purchase tickets.

A new episode of “Ghosts” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.