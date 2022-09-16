Ashley Jones talked to us about her new Lifetime movie “What happened to my sister” but she wouldn’t reveal if her character was good or evil, that is something you are going to have to tune in to the show to find out. She also spoke about spending 18 years on the soap opera “The Bold & The Beautiful”.

“What happened to my sister” premieres next Friday, September 23rd at 8 pm on Lifetime movie network.

And the “Ashley Jones marathon movie day’ starts that morning at 6 am.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on September 16, 2022