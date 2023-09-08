Weeks ago, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed they’ve put their Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose on Aug. 23, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Kershaw’s Challenge)

“I have a really dumb idea,” Kutcher explained to Kunis in the video. “It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise.”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he continued.

Kunis laughed in disbelief, “Like, in real life?”

“Yeah, like real life, because it’s really nice here. I think they’ll like it,” the “That 70’s Show” actor said with a straight face.

On Friday, the actors shared a video hosting their guests.

“Mila’s idea to host on @airbnb was a huge success! Lucas, Katherine and Michael, we loved having you. Please leave a review unless it’s not a good one… #airbnbpartner,” the caption read to the Instagram post.

“Why are we doing this?” Kunis asked at the beginning of the video.

“Okay, well, so a bunch of people online, even our guests, asked why we decided to Airbnb our house,” Kutcher explained. “Airbnb is a platform that brings strangers together by encouraging people to connect and create relationships.”

“Born to host!” Airbnb commented on the post.

The couple’s Oceanfront Oasis was posted on Airbnb in mid-August and it was for a one-night stay on Aug. 19.

The home was described as being just “Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you’ll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay.”

The “That ’70s Show” stars haven’t revealed if they’d do this again.