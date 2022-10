Author Annie Barrows and Actress Keslee Blalock joined us to tell us about “The Ivy and Bean”. Annie spoke about how exciting it was to be asked to have her book made into a film series. Keslee spoke about her interpretation of the book and what she got up to in the wait between scenes.

“The Ivy and Bean” film series is on Netflix now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 7, 2022