Dr. Ellen Ochoa has made history as Nasa’s first ever Latina astronaut. She has gone to space four times, operated the robotic arm, has spent a thousand hours on missions and has since said goodbye to Nasa after thirty years.

“It’s an amazing experience and hard to describe,” said Ochoa. “To work in a very different environment where your floating for everything that your doing are experiences that definitely stay with me.”

Now she has written a bi-lingual children’s book to help inspire them and know that their dreams too can come true.

The author wanted to touch on what goes on in the world around us, what it is that scientist do and if it is something the children would want to do when they grow up. Now a days there are a lot of in and after school programs to get children involved and interested in science and technology.

You can get her new bi-lingual English Spanish children’s book “Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists” wherever you get your books.

