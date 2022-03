Kristin Chenoweth shared details about her new children’s book “What Will I Do with my Love Today.” She also talked about another book she has been working on, called “My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves.”

“What Will I Do with my Love Today” is available wherever books are sold.

“My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves” will be released on May 24.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 21, 2022.