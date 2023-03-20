Kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles got a surprise superhero visit earlier this month, as Elizabeth Olsen of “Avengers” fame dropped into read from her new children’s book.

The “Wandavision” star and her her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, read from the book they wrote together, entitled “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” as well as some of their other favorite books.

The Olsen and Arnett-penned children’s picture book is a New York Times Best Seller, and was written as a means to teach kids how to manage anxiety.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen (left) and husband Robbie Arnett (right) read from a children’s book at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in March 2023. (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Actress Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett visited sicks kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in March 2023. (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Actress Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett visited sicks kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in March 2023. (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

The visit was made through the Make March Matter fundraising campaign, that brings together some of Hollywood’s biggest names, as well as top businesses and organizations in various industries across Los Angeles, to raise funds in support of children’s health and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles.

The campaign launched in 2016, and since then it’s raised more than $10 million.

Those interested in helping raise money for Make March Matter can make monetary donations, set up a fundraising page or simply make purchases through one of the campaigns 110 partners. Additional resources can be found online.

“Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective” is available for purchase online and in select retailers.