A huge honor for this skater girl.

Singer/songwriter Avril Lavigne received the 2,731th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday afternoon.

The Canadian punk-pop star has sold 40 million albums worldwide and also received eight Grammy nominations for her hits “Complicated” and “I’m With You.”

Rocker Machine Gun Kelly served as a guest speaker at the ceremony.

“You are the amalgamation of our generation’s childhood, adulthood, angst, love, breakups, all of the above and everything in between,” Kelly explained. “You have been with me way longer than you know.”

Lavigne reminisced about her first time visiting the Walk of Fame, right after she dropped out of high school. She even shared a large printout of the selfie.

Lavigne burst onto the scene in the early aughts as the “anti-Britney Spears” and inspired many to rock their dad’s neckties. Her debut album “Let Go” just celebrated its 20th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, she released “Let Go (20th Anniversary Edition),” which featured six bonus tracks, including her newly recorded studio version of “Breakaway.”

“This isn’t Complicated, Avril Lavigne is very deserving of this Walk of Fame star, and we are thrilled to be honoring her with this great honor” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Avril’s fans have been blowing up my phone asking when she will be getting her star. We are thrilled to say that the time is now!” added Martinez.

She’s also dabbling in the movie industry. She revealed to Variety that she’s working on making a film based on her smash hit “Sk8r Boi.”

The singer is currently on a world tour throughout the rest of the year and into 2023.