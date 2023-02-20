The cast of “Back to the Future” reunited over the weekend for Portland’s Fan Expo.

Actress Lea Thompson posted a selfie on Instagram on Sunday, which showed her alongside former costars Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, and Tom Wilson.

“Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” her photo caption read. “So many fun fan moments too and a llama.”

She also posted some cute videos with her fellow actors.

“Look who’s here. Look what the cat dragged in,” Thompson smiled alongside Lloyd who famously played scientist Dr. Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown in the movies.

Another video shows herself snuggled up next to Wilson. After the two exchanged pleasantries, she asked him “I’m a butthead, right?”

Of course, the cheeky question was in reference to Wilson’s character, Biff Tannen’s catchphrase in the film. He then got into character and knocked on her head asking, “Hello, anybody home?”

Lloyd himself posted a photo of the four of them with the caption, “Found the flux capacitor. Brought us all back to 2023 just in time for @fanexpoportland.”

Fox also posted about the event in his Instagram stories.

“I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy,” he wrote.

For fans of the movie, a Broadway version is set to open on June 30 in New York City.

There will be preview performances beforehand.