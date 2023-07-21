Tupac Shakur, Ice Spice, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones are among the many artists on former President Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.

His eclectic taste was put on display Wednesday afternoon when he posted the list to Twitter.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” the 44th president wrote. “(I) look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

The playlist includes over 40 songs, which are a mix of old and new, from Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cry Me A River,” to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s 2023 collaboration “Princess Diana.”

He also included classics like Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay,” Tupac’s “California Love,” The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” and “River Deep- Mountain High” from the late Tina and Ike Turner.

Country singer Ashley McBryde was ecstatic to be included on the list.

“Wow. Thank you, Mr. Obama! I am honored,” she tweeted.

However, some artists wish they had been included.

“Looks like you’re missing some Public Enemy up in there,” tweeted rapper Flavor Flav.

Yes, Obama does come up with the playlist himself. He confirmed this to comedian Hasan Minhaj in an interview recently.

“People believe the books and the movies, but the playlists they somehow think, and this is mostly coming from young people like you. Somehow ya’ll think you invented rock ‘n’ roll, invented hip-hop,” he said. “So, the fact that my lists are pretty incredible, people seem to think, ‘Well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut. No, man! It’s on my iPad right now!”

To access the playlist yourself, Spotify has it here