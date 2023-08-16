It’s Barbie’s world and we’re just living in it.

From playroom princess to box office queen, “Barbie” has just out-swagged “The Dark Knight” in domestic ticket sales.

(Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

According to Variety, the movie garnered $537.5 million domestically. “The Dark Knight” earned $536 million 15 years ago.

“Barbie’s” success doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

The outlet reports that the movie will beat out Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which earned $574 million. That film currently holds the title of the “biggest domestic release of 2023.”

After the film’s fabulous run at the box office, the bubblegum brainchild of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, Mattel and Warner Bros. has raked in a whopping $1.2 billion globally.

The pink-studded film beat out Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film “The Dark Knight,” which earned around a billion dollars worldwide. Meanwhile, Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” has earned a meager $650 million globally.

(credit: Warner Bros.)

“Barbie” continues to be the No. 1 movie since its release in July. Variety estimates that it could also surpass 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which earned $1.34 billion, as Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing release worldwide.

“Barbie” is currently in theaters.