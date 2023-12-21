Tis the season to campaign for those movies up for nominations at the many awards shows coming up.

The Golden Globes and Critics Choice have released their list of nominations and the Oscars are set to announce their next month.

The “Barbie” movie has done quite well, racking up 18 Critics Choice nominations and nine Golden Globe nods.

Now, the campaign to win those awards begins.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig has taken part in a campaign piece involving Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For?” which is featured in the film.

Gerwig sent a video commentary to those who vote on these awards, like KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin, with a heartwarming piece about the song’s meaning to the film.

The video consisted of a montage of home movies from everyone involved in the film.

“Actors, crew members, and editorial submitted all these different videos of their daughters, of their nieces, friends, mothers,” Gerwig said over the video. “I wanted it to be a reminder that this movie was made by people.”

She then praised Eilish’s song.

“Then this gorgeous song by Billie Eilish that she gave us,” she continued. “After releasing 35 minutes of footage she was able to tap into the heart of the movie. I said to her and her brother, ‘Well, if I had to pick it would be Barbie’s heart song.'”

“What Was I Made For?” is nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Song and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.