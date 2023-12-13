Hi Barbie, again!

The summer smash hit “Barbie” is the belle of the ball this awards season. After receiving nine nominations for the Golden Globes, the film is leading the pack for this year’s Critics Choice Awards.

The movie has earned 18 nominations overall, leading all the contenders. Among them are Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin read the main categories in an exclusive broadcast on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday from the island of Maui.

The Critics Choice Association has teamed up with the Four Seasons Hotel on the island, along with the people of Maui, to “share the spotlight” of the award nomination announcement.

“The people of Maui want you to come to Maui, Maui is open, incredibly welcoming,” Sam explained.

When the wildfires first broke out this summer, tourists were urged to halt their travel to the island, but now it is welcoming visitors. While Lahaina is continuing to rebuild, the other areas are open and ready.



“Now, here in December, and beyond – Maui is open, it is beautiful, it is open and ready to receive you for your vacation and for your celebration,” Sam continued.

Read the full list of nominations here:

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Charles Melton – “May December”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Julianne Moore – “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Ariana Greenblatt – “Barbie”

Calah Lane – “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – “The Creator”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig – “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – “May December”

Alex Convery – “Air”

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – “Barbie”

David Hemingson – “The Holdovers”

Celine Song – “Past Lives”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction”

Tony McNamara – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – “Maestro”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Barbie”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robbie Ryan – “Poor Things”

Linus Sandgren – “Saltburn”

Hoyte van Hoytema – “Oppenheimer”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – “Saltburn”

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – “Oppenheimer”

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – “Barbie”

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – “Poor Things”

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – “Asteroid City”

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – “Air”

Nick Houy – “Barbie”

Jennifer Lame – “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “Poor Things”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michelle Tesoro – “Maestro”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – “Barbie”

Lindy Hemming – “Wonka”

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – “The Color Purple”

Holly Waddington – “Poor Things”

Jacqueline West – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Janty Yates, David Crossman – “Napoleon”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Priscilla”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

BEST COMEDY

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Bottoms”

“The Holdovers”

“No Hard Feelings”

“Poor Things”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Wish”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Taste of Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” – “Barbie”

“Peaches” – “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Road to Freedom” – “Rustin”

“This Wish” – “Wish”

“What Was I Made For” – “Barbie”

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – “Poor Things”

Michael Giacchino – “Society of the Snow”

Ludwig Göransson – “Oppenheimer”

Daniel Pemberton – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – “Barbie”

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on The CW on Jan. 14, 2024.