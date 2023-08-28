“Barbie” may have lost the weekend box office, but the movie is set to mark a major milestone on Monday.

The film is on track to become the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history, passing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The movie has already earned $1.34 billion worldwide according to Variety. “Barbie” is likely to overtake “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” soon as well to become the year’s top film at the global box office.

However, it looks like “Barbie” has been dethroned from the top spot at the box office by the new movie “Gran Turismo,” which earned about $200,000 more, reports AV Club.

The final numbers are set to be released later on Monday.