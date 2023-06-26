“Come on Barbie, let’s go party!”

A real-life Barbie Dream House in Malibu is sure to turn heads this summer as the highly anticipated film of the beloved Mattel doll premieres in the coming weeks.

The multi-story home in Malibu is painted hot pink and decked out with a dance floor, disco ball, water slide and the letters “KEN” floating in the pool.

It appears to be the same house Mattel outfitted in 2019 to celebrate Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

And despite Barbie’s reputation for her love of pink, the home apparently belongs to her longtime boyfriend Ken, according to a story posted by Deadline.

Mattel confirmed to Deadline that the home was renovated and will be available for overnight stays as a promotional event ahead of the the new film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is set to premiere on July 21.

Barbie and Ken’s DreamHouse in Malibu is shown in this undated promotional image from Mattel and Airbnb. Two guests will be chosen to stay overnight at the oceanfront mansion ahead of the premiere of the “Barbie” film on July 21, 2023.

“Ken is inviting two lucky guests to stay in the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its Kendom glory,” Mattel said. “While Barbie is away, Ken is listing his room in her iconic Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb and bringing Barbie’s all-pink world back by popular demand.”

According to the home’s listing on Airbnb, the oceanfront mansion “features panoramic views and serves as the perfect backdrop for Ken’s picture-plastic paradise.” Fans can request to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22. All stays will be free of charge, but not all who request a booking will be selected to stay.

It’s the latest instance of Barbie-mania ahead of the new film.

HGTV has crafted its own Barbie dream house as part of a reality renovation competition show entitled “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.” That show premieres a week before the film and is hosted by model Ashley Graham.

A pop-up space in Santa Monica that lets fans take a step into the world of Barbie opened to the public in April. World of Barbie lets you go into Barbie’s world, walk around the interior of her home and hang out in her camper van that was custom built by West Coast Customs.

If you’re interested in staying overnight in Barbie’s Malibu home, bookings go online Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. But good luck getting on the guest list.