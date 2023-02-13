The first look at Mattel’s new take on Barney the dinosaur. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Say goodbye to the old Barney.

Mattel, Inc. announced Monday that its updating and relaunching its giant, purple, singing dinosaur franchise for the new generation.

“Mattel’s comprehensive revitalization of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more,” Mattel said in a news release. “Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development.”

The new Barney television series is scheduled to debut globally in 2024 and will introduce “new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement,” the release states.

Baby Bop, Barney, Riff and BJ (l-r) from tv series “Barney and Friends” (Associated Press)

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Mattel’s Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

Barney premiered on PBS in 1992.

Follow Mattel on Facebook and Instagram for updates.