DC fans won’t be able to catch “Batgirl” on HBO Max, but a select group of insiders will be able to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot.

People who have worked on the film will be able to attend “funeral screenings,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those types of screenings are held before the film is locked away in a vault for good.

The group that gets to catch the showing are cast and crew, along with representatives and executives.

DC Films completed ‘Batgirl,’ but decided to scrap the $90 million film as the reorganized studio revamps its approach to streaming and DC Comics films.

Warner Bros. is hoping to reorganize and reset its DC pipeline – going bigger, not smaller with its rival Marvel. Insiders say the more modestly scaled, streaming-only “Batgirl” didn’t suit those plans.