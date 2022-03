You might know him because of his dad, Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys, but now Baylee Litrell has made a name for himself as an American country songwriter and singer. He chatted with the morning crew to tease his new single, “Gone.”

Brian Litrell’s “Gone” is available to stream now on iTunes and Spotify.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 9, 2022.